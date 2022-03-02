Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.97

Shares of Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 157477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

