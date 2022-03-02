Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.88

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and traded as low as $10.90. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 605 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bridgford Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $98.52 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of -0.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRID. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgford Foods in the second quarter valued at about $931,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgford Foods in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 259.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

