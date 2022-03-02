Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.88

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and traded as low as $10.90. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 605 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet cut Bridgford Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $98.52 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of -0.24.
About Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)
Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.
