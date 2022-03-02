Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.60

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 41377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Several research firms have commented on MNRL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 144.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 24,302 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.