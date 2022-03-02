Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.00. 518,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,225,174. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

