Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Director Sells $84,175.00 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) Director George Mark Mickelson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $84,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bristow Group stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.02. 66,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,565. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.
About Bristow Group (Get Rating)
Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.
