Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Director Sells $84,175.00 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) Director George Mark Mickelson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $84,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bristow Group stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.02. 66,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,565. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,893,000 after buying an additional 98,456 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 845,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,787,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after buying an additional 54,486 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 55,318 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristow Group (Get Rating)

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.