Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 153.57, a P/E/G ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.94. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.54.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

