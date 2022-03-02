Brokerages Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). ViewRay reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,995. ViewRay has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $695.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

