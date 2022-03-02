Brokerages Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.14. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

CLDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,892,000 after buying an additional 206,665 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 336,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,372. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

