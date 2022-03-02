Brokerages Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.14. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,892,000 after buying an additional 206,665 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CLDT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 336,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,372. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92.
About Chatham Lodging Trust (Get Rating)
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
