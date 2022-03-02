Brokerages Expect EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. EnLink Midstream posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. 2,979,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,288. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.31 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 1,125.28%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,546,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 167,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 355,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 250,088 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

