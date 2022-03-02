Brokerages Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) to post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.63. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 1.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Shares of PAA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. 381,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,972,075. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.98. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 130.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,997 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,983,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,521 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

