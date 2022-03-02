Brokerages Expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to Post -$1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.00) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.20) and the highest is ($0.75). Spirit Airlines posted earnings of ($2.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

NYSE SAVE traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. 106,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,527,751. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 242.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 106,897 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth about $7,927,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 74.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

