Brokerages Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT at $55.33

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

AGIO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $32.26. 427,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,206. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $94,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $229,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

