Brokerages Set Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Target Price at $183.76

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.76.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $141.20. 3,700,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,836. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.99. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $120.78 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.