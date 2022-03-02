Brokerages Set Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) PT at $45.25

Shares of Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

EMLAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Empire stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 612. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. Empire has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

