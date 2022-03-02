Brokerages Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Price Target at $51.50

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

NYSE TPR traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,774,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,858,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 96.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 437,542 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after buying an additional 215,163 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 147,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 31.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

