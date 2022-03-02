Brokers Issue Forecasts for Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad forecasts that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

BEAM opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average of $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.32. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,197,000 after buying an additional 1,141,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,764,000 after acquiring an additional 542,819 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,448,000 after acquiring an additional 217,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,131,000 after acquiring an additional 281,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 396,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.