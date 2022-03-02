Brokers Set Expectations for Cardiff Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cardiff Oncology in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

CRDF has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

CRDF stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,880.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 626.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 89,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 384.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 72,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 147.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 306,526 shares during the period. 59.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology (Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

