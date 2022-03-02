Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,573,621. The stock has a market cap of $268.65 billion, a PE ratio of 87.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

