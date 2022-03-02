Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 175,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,678,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,124,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 59,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.76. 845,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,225,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

