BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

NYSE:BRP opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 133.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $231,731.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,888,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,435,000 after purchasing an additional 120,106 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,639,000 after purchasing an additional 669,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,936,000 after purchasing an additional 257,680 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,685,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,974,000 after purchasing an additional 273,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

