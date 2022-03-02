BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

BWXT stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,338. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWXT. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,135,000 after acquiring an additional 207,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 145,121 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

