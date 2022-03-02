CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $296.00 Average PT from Brokerages

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $296.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CACI. Barclays began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE:CACI traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.29. 4,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94. CACI International has a twelve month low of $215.18 and a twelve month high of $290.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.14 and a 200 day moving average of $266.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CACI International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in CACI International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 291,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,526,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,154,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

