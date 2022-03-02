CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.21. CAE also reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CAE by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in CAE by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,188 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in CAE by 2,281.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,639,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,490 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,830 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $21,000,000. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAE traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $27.74. 417,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,061. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.64. CAE has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

CAE Company Profile (Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.