California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Jack in the Box worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,076,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average of $94.15. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

