Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $18.50

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.50, but opened at $19.79. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

CALT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

