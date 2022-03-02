Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $18.50

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.50, but opened at $19.79. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
CALT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.