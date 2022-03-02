Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

Campbell Soup has increased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Campbell Soup has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.15. 3,465,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $517,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after buying an additional 1,791,205 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 352,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

