Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target to $36.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 117.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLBY. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of PLBY traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,509. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 560,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 89.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after buying an additional 440,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 696.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 225,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $8,299,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,320,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

