Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target to $36.00

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 117.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLBY. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of PLBY traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,509. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 560,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 89.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after buying an additional 440,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 696.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 225,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $8,299,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,320,000.

About PLBY Group (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.