Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Trading Up 8.3%

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 173,521 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 137,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.05 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50.

Get Canada Carbon alerts:

Canada Carbon Company Profile (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 119 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.