Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Trading Up 8.3%

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 173,521 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 137,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.05 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50.
Canada Carbon Company Profile (CVE:CCB)
