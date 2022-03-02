Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CFPUF. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

CFPUF stock remained flat at $$4.34 during trading on Wednesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

