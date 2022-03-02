Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

CFX traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.05. The company had a trading volume of 198,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.45. The company has a market cap of C$329.43 million and a P/E ratio of 7.07. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$5.00 and a 1 year high of C$10.54.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

