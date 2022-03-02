CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) Trading Up 3%

Shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CNTTF – Get Rating) were up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 1,425,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 528,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 137.18 and a beta of 4.52.
About CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF)
