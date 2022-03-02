Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.32

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 42.32 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 27.31 ($0.37). Capita shares last traded at GBX 28 ($0.38), with a volume of 5,806,418 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on CPI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Capita to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.94) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.07) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Capita alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £441.79 million and a PE ratio of 1.63.

In related news, insider Ian Powell acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($32,872.67). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 71,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,417.

Capita Company Profile (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.