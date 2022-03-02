Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

CRDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of CRDF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. 819,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,208. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $110.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,880.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 442,072 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 173,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

