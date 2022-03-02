Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.12% of Carlisle Companies worth $12,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.67.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $231.65 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.88 and a 1 year high of $250.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.45 and its 200-day moving average is $224.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

