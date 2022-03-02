Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Lowered to 1,090.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $941.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25.

About Carlsberg A/S (Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.