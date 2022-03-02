Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Lowered to 1,090.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $941.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

