Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading Down 5.9%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.48. 43,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,670,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $418,640.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,614. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 10,140,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,450,377.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after buying an additional 1,493,889 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 739,715 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 78.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after acquiring an additional 448,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 427,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.