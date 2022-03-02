Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.91. The company had a trading volume of 128,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $339.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

