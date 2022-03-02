Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

