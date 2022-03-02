Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 960 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average is $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $72.74 and a one year high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

