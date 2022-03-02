Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Trimmed by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 870.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after buying an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,600.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,917,000 after purchasing an additional 588,627 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $8.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.66. 129,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,976. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.06.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

