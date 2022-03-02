Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Trimmed by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 870.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after buying an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,600.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,917,000 after purchasing an additional 588,627 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $8.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.66. 129,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,976. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.
In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.06.
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
