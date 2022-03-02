CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,744 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDW by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $4.58 on Wednesday, hitting $173.99. 21,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $148.91 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.44 and its 200 day moving average is $190.90.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

