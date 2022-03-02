Cellframe Hits Market Cap of $46.81 Million (CELL)

Cellframe (CURRENCY:CELL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Cellframe coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00003692 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cellframe has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Cellframe has a total market cap of $46.81 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cellframe Coin Profile

Cellframe uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,822,958 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet

Cellframe Coin Trading

