Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $91.61 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.61.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
In other Centene news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CNC stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.68. 1,854,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17. Centene has a 52-week low of $58.37 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
