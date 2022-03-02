Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $91.61 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Centene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,158,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,433,000 after acquiring an additional 495,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Centene by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after buying an additional 1,205,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after buying an additional 769,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Centene by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.68. 1,854,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17. Centene has a 52-week low of $58.37 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene (Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.