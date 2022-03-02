Centiva Capital LP Makes New $216,000 Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Avery Dennison by 42.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $166.94 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $166.19 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.