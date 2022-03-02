Centre Asset Management LLC Has $8.52 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.3% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 65.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,787,346,000 after acquiring an additional 456,024 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $12.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,035.13. 156,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,337. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,142.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,317.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

