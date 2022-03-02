Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 5,430 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up approximately 2.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after buying an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after buying an additional 757,603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,747,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,677,000 after buying an additional 40,871 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,241,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,777,000 after buying an additional 567,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.28. 62,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,640. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

