Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,077 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,856,000 after buying an additional 1,383,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,612,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,412,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,443,000 after buying an additional 284,925 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,521,000 after buying an additional 4,137,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,358,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,082,000 after buying an additional 129,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PBCT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.01. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

People’s United Financial Profile (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.