Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,850 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.14.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.