ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Announces Earnings Results

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

Shares of CCXI traded down $6.23 on Wednesday, reaching $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.21.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1,389.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 578,950 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

