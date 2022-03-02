ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Announces Earnings Results

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.
Shares of CCXI traded down $6.23 on Wednesday, reaching $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.21.
In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.
About ChemoCentryx (Get Rating)
ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.