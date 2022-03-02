Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. 19,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,448. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chimerix by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 58,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after purchasing an additional 447,818 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

